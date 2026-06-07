Miami-Dade man arrested in connection with string of indecent exposure incidents, deputies say

A Miami-Dade man has been arrested in connection with a series of indecent exposure incidents that occurred across southwest Miami-Dade, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Investigators with the sheriff's office's Hammocks District General Investigations Unit said 38-year-old Anthony Gonzalez was taken into custody Sunday with assistance from the Miccosukee Police Department.

According to detectives, Gonzalez is accused of approaching multiple victims on separate occasions, exposing himself and masturbating before fleeing the area on an electric scooter.

Through their investigation, detectives said they were able to identify Gonzalez as the suspect. After speaking with investigators, he was arrested and charged. Authorities have not yet released details about the specific charges he faces.

Because of the number of reported incidents, investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have encountered Gonzalez or who has information about the incidents to contact Detective Daniel Roa at 305-383-6915 or Detective Diego Mendoza at 305-383-6932.

The investigation remains ongoing.