3 teens arrested in Miami-Dade airbag theft ring tied to more than 40 stolen Honda airbags, deputies say

Three people were arrested in connection with a vehicle airbag theft ring in Miami-Dade, with investigators looking for a fourth suspect, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office announced.

Detectives with MDSO's Intracoastal Auto Theft Unit identified the suspects as three teens after deputies responded to multiple locations across South Florida where vehicles had been broken into and airbags removed.

MDSO said that the three were taken into custody without incident. According to MDSO, the group is responsible for more than 40 stolen airbags from dozens of Honda vehicles across multiple incidents.

The suspects were identified as Rayeem Lawrence, 19, from Lauderdale Lakes; Nasir Brunson, 19, from Miami; and Reniyah Newman, 19, from Miami. The fourth person, who's at large, has not yet been identified by authorities.

Rayeem Lawrence, Nasir Brunson, and Reniyah Newman Miami-Dade Corrections

According to arrest reports for the suspects, the thefts began in early May. Deputies responded to several locations in northeast Miami-Dade where Honda vehicles had been burglarized and their driver-side airbags removed. On May 6, deputies documented three separate incidents along NE 191 Street, all involving Honda CR-Vs.

By May 20, detectives said the number of burglaries had grown. At least 27 Honda vehicles were broken into at a single location near NE 191 Street and NE 14 Avenue. Surveillance footage showed three people in dark hoodies arriving in a silver Honda sedan, breaking into multiple vehicles, and leaving in a stolen gray Honda CR-V.

On June 17, deputies responded to additional burglaries at Northlake Village Condos and Carmel at the California Club, where more Honda vehicles were targeted. Security footage from both locations showed three people in hoodies and face coverings entering vehicles and removing airbags.

Detectives identified the silver Honda Accord used in the crimes as being registered to Lawrence's mother. On July 3, deputies stopped the Accord near NE 195 Street and Ives Dairy Road. Brunson, who was a passenger, was found to have an active warrant. During the stop, deputies found a wallet belonging to a recent burglary victim, as well as burglary tools and devices commonly used in vehicle theft.

Surveillance video from the Cedar Glenn complex showed Brunson, Newman, and another unnamed co-defendant jumping a fence, approaching a Chevrolet Suburban, and fleeing after being confronted by a witness. The group was later seen getting into a gray Honda sedan.

Lawrence was arrested on Aug. 15. According to detectives, he admitted in a recorded statement to driving associates who targeted Honda vehicles for their airbags and said he was paid for his involvement.

Brunson faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and possession of burglary tools.

Newman is charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

Lawrence faces multiple charges, including grand theft of motor vehicle parts, burglary conspiracy, grand theft conspiracy, and criminal solicitation.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the group caused an estimated $102,500 in stolen airbags and $14,700 in damaged vehicle windows.

The investigation continues as deputies search for the fourth suspect involved in the theft ring.