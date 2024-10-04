Miami-Dade farmers foot bill for illegal dumping near their property

HOMESTEAD - Miami-Dade farmers have to foot bill for illegal dumping near their property

Sam Accursio has become accustomed to finding junk being dumped just outside his farmland.

"We clean it up as fast as we can because once you see one bag of garbage. These dirtbags just keep dumping," Accursio said.

He also has to take it away because he said Miami-Dade County requires him to, even if he didn't put it there. Accursio said he once spent $30,000 dollars in one year in cleaning it up.

"If it is on the outside of our fence right up against the road because we own to the center line of the road," Accursio said.

Mick Gnagy, who Mix'd Greens farm, said he's had this problem for decades. He said some people have been bold enough to drive through his gate and dump off stuff instead of taking it to a landfill. Gnagy said the county used to pick up the trash for him if he reported it. Now he said the cost is all on him, and it's easier to just get rid of it instead of getting fined.

"What else can you do? I mean to me it's almost like the credit card company that puts all these little five and 10 dollar bills on your bill. Pay it. It's not worth wasting an hour of your time," Gnagy said.

CBS News Miami reached out to the mayor's office, and they referred us to the Department of Solid Waste Management. A spokesperson said that if they can't find who dumped the waste, then it's on the property owner to get rid of it. A spokesperson also said the property owner can pay the county to come pick up the junk.

The county has enforcement teams looking out for illegal dumping. They have designated hotspots that are patrolled weekly.