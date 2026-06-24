4 people accused of cheating on Miami-Dade Driver's License written exam using hidden cameras and microphones

Miami-Dade County officials are investigating a scheme where at least four people allegedly used hidden electronic devices to cheat on written driver's license exams, the county tax collector said.

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernández said the suspects were caught at multiple testing locations using concealed cameras, microphones, and other recording equipment to transmit test questions to accomplices outside the facilities.

The alleged scheme came to light after an employee at a testing center noticed a test-taker appearing to speak during the exam.

"When they started the test, one of our officers in the office looked at them and said, 'What are you doing? Who are you talking to?" Fernández told CBS News Miami.

A subsequent review of surveillance footage allegedly showed the individual communicating with someone off-site. In another instance, investigators identified a gray button on a test-taker's shirt as a concealed camera.

"The other person is looking through the camera, through the screen at our location," Fernández said. "They see the questions and the other person tries to tell them the answers."

Fernández declined to specify which testing locations were affected, citing an ongoing investigation. He also did not disclose whether the individuals were taking standard or commercial driver's license exams.

While Fernández confirmed that the suspects were not arrested, he stated that the incidents had been documented in their records to prevent future fraud attempts.

"These people are going to have something in their record so when they come again to our office, we know that these people already tried to commit fraud," Fernández said.

The news prompted frustration from customers at local testing centers.

"I think it's disgraceful," said 85-year-old Mel Kessler.

Fernández emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that obtaining a license is a privilege that requires knowledge of traffic laws. He also rejected the suggestion that the incidents were driven by language barriers, even though the exam is currently offered only in English.

The investigation remains active. Officials have not released the identities of the suspects or indicated whether criminal charges will be filed.