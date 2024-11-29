Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade detectives investigating after man shot, dies on Thanksgiving

By Allen Cone

MIAMI - Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and died at a hospital on Thanksgiving, Miami-Dade Police said.

At 4:26 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of 13600 Jefferson Street for a reported shooting, Detective Andrew D. Martin said.

The man was located with a gunshot wound and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital, Martin said Friday.

He was identified as Craig Stroud Jr.

"There is no subject description at this time, as witnesses on scene have become uncooperative," Stroud said. 

Crime Stoppers 305 is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. Tipsters can be anonymous to police and Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted online or by calling 866-471-TIPS.

