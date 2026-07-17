Miami-Dade deputies rangle heard of loose cows behind strip mall

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies successfully wrangled a herd of approximately eight escaped cows back into a secure grassy area off Northwest 117th Place on Thursday afternoon.

Only small pieces of evidence remained on the ground following the animals' brief day out.

According to a worker for the landowner, the group of cows lives on a property located directly behind a Sweetwater strip mall near the Florida Turnpike. When recovery efforts began around 3:30 p.m., the cows were found lying down in the shade.

Responding deputies managed to herd the cattle into a nearby construction area, using the space to corral them safely. Video from the scene captured the cows jumping down into the designated grassy area with direction from the deputies.

An inspection of the area revealed how the livestock managed to break free from their enclosure. A small gap in the property's railing, combined with an open construction gate, created an immediate opportunity for the herd's escape.

The property owner stated that crews are actively inspecting all fencing along the perimeter to secure the area and ensure the animals do not escape again.