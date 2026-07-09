Multi-vehicle crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-95 in Miami-Dade, traffic cameras show

Several lanes are closed on the I-95 southbound due to a multi-vehicle crash in Miami-Dade.

Traffic cameras show the area of the closures at Northeast 2nd Avenue, near Golden Gables. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred beyond SR-860 and Miami Gardens Drive, closing all of the lanes.

A multi-vehicle crash was reported to have shut down southbound lanes of I-95 in Miami-Dade, traffic cameras show. Florida 511

No additional information has been released, including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were reported.

Road Rangers were seen on scene with authorities.

We've reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we know more.