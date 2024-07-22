Miami-Dade County Democrats react to Biden's announcement, back Harris

MIAMI - President Joe Biden's announcement that he would not be seeking a second term in office came as a complete surprise to many Democrats, especially, in Miami-Dade County.

"Obviously, it was a shock," said Millie Herrera, First Vice Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party and a Democratic Delegate for District 27.

"I was very sad when President Biden decided not to run. I think he would've won this election, but I was very excited when he decided to endorse Vice President Harris," said Juan Cuba, Democratic Delegate for District 27.

South Florida Democratic delegates tell CBS News Miami they're all in on Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I'm really excited that he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and I can't wait to talk to all my friends and get people my age to vote for Vice President Harris in November," said Manuel Fernandez, President of the Miami-Dade County College Democrats and a Democratic Delegate for District 28.

President Biden, decided to drop out of the presidential race on Sunday, releasing his delegates ahead of the DNC.

"We did an informal pledge to her, and I think that she is going to be our nominee and we're going to move forward, and we're going to campaign with her and we're going to win. Because this isn't just about winning as a Democrat, this is about our democracy," said Herrera.

With the DNC just weeks away, we asked these delegates how they feel about President Biden's decision.

"He put the country above his own personal interests and that's something that he'll always be respected for," said Fernandez.

CBS News Miami also asked the delegates about how they think the DNC will go in August.

"Vice President Harris has already crushed fundraising records, that's because so many people are excited and also so many people understand the stakes in this election," said Cuba.

"Whether it's three months or four months until November, I think democrats can unite behind Vice President Harris and I think that — I know that we're going to win this," said Fernandez.

Right now, polls show Harris has enough support from Democratic delegates to become the presidential nominee.

Former President Donald Trump told CBS News that he doesn't think Vice President Harris is any better than President Biden.