Millions of dollars could soon go toward making roads safer for students across Miami-Dade County, including those who walk or bike to school.

North Miami Senior High School is one of seven schools included in a nearly $3.9 million traffic safety funding proposal aimed at improving conditions around school campuses.

For student Perla Hernandez, getting to class often means walking. She recalled a frightening moment while waiting for a bus along Northeast 135th Street.

"I do remember that one time it almost crashed a person over from the driver not paying attention to where he was driving," Hernandez said.

According to the City of North Miami's Vision Zero Safety Action Plan, 79 crashes were recorded at the intersection of Northeast 135th Street and Northeast Seventh Avenue between 2019 and 2024. Of those, 21 were classified as fatal or injury crashes. The intersection was also identified in the city's safety analysis as being within half a mile of a school.

The crash figures reflect all reported collisions at that intersection, not just incidents involving students.

North Miami Senior High School Principal Dr. Selena Volcy said traffic conditions are a concern for students traveling to and from campus.

"The biggest traffic concern here for my students and at North Miami Senior High School would be the size of the streets that they have to cross and then also the speed in the areas that they do have to walk," Volcy said.

Volcy also pointed to the growing number of students riding bicycles and electric bikes, noting that administrators have received calls from parents about students involved in crashes while walking or riding bikes to school.

Under the proposal considered by Miami-Dade County commissioners Tuesday, approximately $474,000 would go toward improvements near North Miami Senior High School.

The school is among seven included in the broader initiative, which also involves Carol City Middle School, Hialeah Senior High School, and North Miami Middle School. Across the seven projects, improvements could include sidewalks, bicycle lanes, crosswalks, traffic signals, and flashing warning lights. The specific improvements planned for each campus may vary.

According to county officials, commissioners moved the proposed safety improvements forward during Tuesday's Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners meeting.

For Volcy, the potential improvements present an opportunity to provide students and families with greater peace of mind.

"It would mean a great deal to our school community, and then also our students would also have a sense of confidence, making sure that they get to school safely," she said.

A construction start date has not been confirmed.