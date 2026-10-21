Family, friends of two men charged in Miami-Dade cockfighting case say allegations are false

Family members and friends of two men facing animal cruelty charges in connection with an alleged cockfighting operation in Miami-Dade County are pushing back against the allegations.

Investigators said Angel Ponce-Maqueda, 29, and Jesus Fabian Oliva were involved in the operation after authorities executed a search at the property Tuesday morning.

According to arrest reports from Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies, a detective originally arrived at the lot to investigate environmental crimes but discovered cockfighting training rings, an arena, numbered seats, a scoreboard, syringes, medicine, vitamins, rooster agitators, and hundreds of roosters. Some of the roosters had injuries.

Detectives located Ponce-Maqueda in an RV near rooster cages. Investigators reported that the 29-year-old admitted to feeding and watering the roosters but denied owning any of the animals.

In court, Oliva also denied having any role in cockfighting. Investigators said Oliva initially claimed ownership of all the roosters before changing his story during questioning.

Oliva's family said he owns the property and collects rent from 13 to 15 people living in RVs on the lot, most of whom saw deputies rush through the gates Tuesday morning.

However, relatives and friends of the suspects maintain that investigators are wrong.

"They are posting false things," said a woman related to Ponce-Maqueda who asked not to be identified.

A friend of both suspects, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said no animal fighting takes place on the site.

"There were no rooster fights or anything happening on this property, and it hasn't happened since [Oliva's] father died," the friend said. "The arena is decaying. It's falling apart. The roof has holes in it. The arena itself is breaking down. You can't stand in there, or it will break down on you. There are no rooster fights."