Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alberto Milian could face reprimand

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE -- A Miami-Dade County circuit judge could face a public reprimand after an investigation concluded that he improperly commented on a motion to disqualify him from a case.

An investigative panel of the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission recommended a reprimand for Circuit Judge Alberto Milian, according to documents posted Monday on the Florida Supreme Court website.

The panel said Milian violated a judicial rule last year when he disputed allegations that were part of a motion for disqualification.

Milian also faced a similar accusation because of a 2016 incident.

The panel's recommendation said that when a judge comments on allegations in a motion to disqualify, "it ultimately places the judge in an adversarial position to the party, litigant, or lawyer filing the motion."

One of the documents posted Monday, known as a stipulation, said Milian agreed that the alleged conduct was "inappropriate and should not have occurred" and that he took responsibility.

The Florida Supreme Court has ultimate disciplinary authority over judges.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 8:15 PM EDT

