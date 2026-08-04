South Florida school districts release breakfast and lunch menus ahead of back to school
South Florida students are set to begin school soon, and in anticipation, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties have released their menus for both breakfast and lunch for the month of August.
Every district, however, starts on a different date, so here's when back to school is, depending on your county, and what kids could expect to eat.
Miami-Dade Public Schools
The first day of school in Miami-Dade County Public Schools is on Thursday, Aug. 13. Menus in the school district are separated by elementary, middle, and high schools, meaning all elementary schools have the same menu, as do all middle schools and all high schools in the district.
For breakfast, students can expect items like:
- Scrambled eggs and veggie sausage
- Croissant with ham and cheese
- Cinnamon-glazed French toast sticks
- Banana bread
- Cinnamon roll
For lunch, students can expect to eat:
- Jambalaya
- Arroz con pollo
- Turkey taco
- Beefaroni
- Cheese pizza
MDCPS has the full daily menu for the rest of the month online here.
Broward County Public Schools
Broward County Public Schools students are starting school a bit earlier than in the 305, on Monday, August 10. In Broward, every school has a different menu, with the website separating the daily menus by individual school.
Some of the breakfast items include:
- Breakfast pizza
- Mini waffles
- Pork sausage patty
- Guava pastry bites and cheese bites
- Egg patty and cheese on a croissant
For lunch, some of the items kids could expect are:
- Cheese tortellini
- Boneless chicken wings
- Cheeseburger
- Chicken alfredo
- Beef taco/meat nachos
For more on the daily menu rundown, you could select your school with this link.
Monroe County Schools
Students in Monroe County will start school on Wednesday, August 12. The school district released PowerPoints on the menus for both breakfast and lunch.
Items students can expect to have for breakfast include:
- Egg, cheese, and bacon bagel sandwich
- Pancake platter with eggs, hash brown, sausage or bacon
- Grits and cheese
- Breakfast parfait with banana, strawberry, and pull-apart donut
- Sausage biscuit
For lunch, students can expect items like:
- Beef and cheese taco
- Pizza crunchers
- Spaghetti and meatballs
- Salisbury steak with dinner roll
- Mac n cheese
To see the full PowerPoint presentations, the documents are linked here.
Archdiocese of Miami
Students in Archdiocese of Miami catholic schools across South Florida will start school for the 2026-2027 academic year on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
The menus for each catholic school vary depending on the individual school. For more information on a specific catholic school, the Archdiocese has a map to find a specific school and go to their website here.