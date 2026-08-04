South Florida school districts release breakfast and lunch menus ahead of back to school

South Florida students are set to begin school soon, and in anticipation, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties have released their menus for both breakfast and lunch for the month of August.

Every district, however, starts on a different date, so here's when back to school is, depending on your county, and what kids could expect to eat.

Miami-Dade Public Schools

The first day of school in Miami-Dade County Public Schools is on Thursday, Aug. 13. Menus in the school district are separated by elementary, middle, and high schools, meaning all elementary schools have the same menu, as do all middle schools and all high schools in the district.

A group of secondary school children wearing uniforms wait in line wearing uniforms. They make their food choices in the school cafeteria. A girl reaches up to accept a plate with a croissant and an orange on it. Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

For breakfast, students can expect items like:

Scrambled eggs and veggie sausage

Croissant with ham and cheese

Cinnamon-glazed French toast sticks

Banana bread

Cinnamon roll

For lunch, students can expect to eat:

Jambalaya

Arroz con pollo

Turkey taco

Beefaroni

Cheese pizza

MDCPS has the full daily menu for the rest of the month online here.

Broward County Public Schools

Broward County Public Schools students are starting school a bit earlier than in the 305, on Monday, August 10. In Broward, every school has a different menu, with the website separating the daily menus by individual school.

Some of the breakfast items include:

Breakfast pizza

Mini waffles

Pork sausage patty

Guava pastry bites and cheese bites

Egg patty and cheese on a croissant

For lunch, some of the items kids could expect are:

Cheese tortellini

Boneless chicken wings

Cheeseburger

Chicken alfredo

Beef taco/meat nachos

For more on the daily menu rundown, you could select your school with this link.

Monroe County Schools

Students in Monroe County will start school on Wednesday, August 12. The school district released PowerPoints on the menus for both breakfast and lunch.

Items students can expect to have for breakfast include:

Egg, cheese, and bacon bagel sandwich

Pancake platter with eggs, hash brown, sausage or bacon

Grits and cheese

Breakfast parfait with banana, strawberry, and pull-apart donut

Sausage biscuit

For lunch, students can expect items like:

Beef and cheese taco

Pizza crunchers

Spaghetti and meatballs

Salisbury steak with dinner roll

Mac n cheese

To see the full PowerPoint presentations, the documents are linked here.

Archdiocese of Miami

Students in Archdiocese of Miami catholic schools across South Florida will start school for the 2026-2027 academic year on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

The menus for each catholic school vary depending on the individual school. For more information on a specific catholic school, the Archdiocese has a map to find a specific school and go to their website here.