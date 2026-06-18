Miami Central students prepare for life changing trip to Zimbabwe amid funding challenges

A group of South Florida students is preparing to travel more than 8,000 miles to Zimbabwe next Wednesday, though organizers say reaching their fundraising goals has become increasingly difficult this year.

Ten students from Miami Central Senior High School are scheduled to spend 18 days in the country as part of the Blindfolded International Student Cultural Exchange Program (BISCEP). The initiative aims to provide students with cultural immersion and foster global relationships.

"I'm really excited but also a tad bit nervous," said 11th grader Shonneice Ferris.

For student Samir Rios, the trip offers a chance to engage with a new community. "The most anticipated thing that I'm looking forward to is most likely the students and the kids," Rios said.

During the 18-day excursion, students plan to attend local schools, volunteer at an orphanage, and visit sites including Victoria Falls. "The first week we're going to be going to school in Zimbabwe," Ferris said.

Despite the program's history of successful trips, BISCEP founder Edwin Sheppard said fundraising efforts have stalled. Many longtime donors have reduced their contributions due to budget constraints.

"A lot of our donors, our past donors, have not been able to donate what they've donated in the past," Sheppard said. "A lot of budget cuts, and so we're still struggling to raise all of the funding."

Organizers confirmed the trip will proceed as scheduled despite the financial hurdles.

"This is two different schools, two different sides of the world and two different continents, and I think we're going to do something amazing out of this," Rios said.

The students are scheduled to depart next Wednesday. Organizers continue to seek donations to cover the remaining costs. Those interested in supporting the Miami Central Senior High students can find more information at biscep.org.