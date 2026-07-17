Miami caregiver allegedly stole $24,000 from elderly woman to gamble at South Florida casinos, deputies say

A Miami woman who served as the primary caregiver for an elderly woman faces charges after she allegedly stole $24,000 from the victim's bank account, using the money to gamble at South Florida casinos, according to a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.

Charlotte Regina Butler, 65, was arrested Thursday and charged with exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult involving more than $10,000 but less than $50,000, a second-degree felony, according to the affidavit.

How investigators say the alleged theft from the elderly victim unfolded

According to deputies, Butler had served as the victim's primary caregiver since about 2018.

The victim suffers from a disease that requires assistance with daily care and financial affairs, the arrest report said. During that time, Butler was added as an authorized signer on the victim's Wells Fargo bank account, giving her access to the woman's funds.

A subpoena for Wells Fargo bank records revealed Butler made frequent cash withdrawals from the joint account at various local casinos, often on a weekly basis and, on multiple occasions, several times in the same day, according to the affidavit.

Charlotte Regina Butler. Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

The transactions continued through May 2023, with investigators estimating the total loss from casino-related ATM withdrawals at approximately $24,000.

Casino records and bank statements allegedly linked withdrawals to gambling

Deputies said records obtained from Hialeah Park Casino showed Butler maintained a player account there. Investigators compared those records with the bank statements and found numerous instances where Butler's documented casino visits corresponded with cash withdrawals from the victim's account.

In some cases, the casino wagering amounts matched the withdrawn sums, corroborating that the victim's money was used for Butler's personal gambling activities, according to the arrest report.

Investigators said the only money deposited into the joint account came from the victim's Social Security benefits or transfers from other accounts owned solely by the victim. They found no evidence Butler ever attempted to repay the money she withdrew.

The investigation also found that Butler and her daughter lived in the victim's home without paying rent, utilities or cable bills, with those expenses continuing to be paid using the victim's funds, deputies said.

Butler admitted to MDSO she had access to the victim's finances.

The woman was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.