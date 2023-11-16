Watch CBS News
Miami building scheduled to be demolished collapsed Thursday morning

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A two-story Miami building that was abandoned and scheduled to be demolished collapsed early Thursday morning.

The building at NW 18th Avenue and 3rd Street came tumbling down around 3:30 a.m.

Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said a search and rescue team was sent to the area to look for a person experiencing homelessness who is known to frequent the area and the building. They were not able to find them.

Carroll said the collapse affected several adjacent buildings. As a result, two families are displaced.  

John MacLauchlan
First published on November 16, 2023 / 7:08 AM EST

