Miami building scheduled to be demolished collapsed Thursday morning

MIAMI - A two-story Miami building that was abandoned and scheduled to be demolished collapsed early Thursday morning.

The building at NW 18th Avenue and 3rd Street came tumbling down around 3:30 a.m.

Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said a search and rescue team was sent to the area to look for a person experiencing homelessness who is known to frequent the area and the building. They were not able to find them.

Carroll said the collapse affected several adjacent buildings. As a result, two families are displaced.