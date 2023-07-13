Miami Fire Rescue to celebrate 125th anniversary

MIAMI - This Saturday, Miami's fire department will celebrate its 125th anniversary with a big party in a park and everyone is invited.

Miami Fire Rescue Chief Robert Hevia said it will not only be a joyous day but a way to honor everyone who's joined the department and served the community.

"Back in 1898, July 17, 1898, a few business owners met and really realized that the city of Miami really needed a fire department, fire was the greatest threat. There was a large fire around Christmas time in 1896, that was really the beginning of our fire department," he said.

Hevia said it's been an honor and gift to serve in the department.

"I came on in 1998 which was the 100th year of the fire rescue and I remember being full of joy. The Department of Fire Rescue members really have a beautiful gift, that our career is helping others. When someone's worst day occurs, and they call 911 and we get to be there," he said.

Hevia added that he's honored the department received a proclamation from the city of Miami on Thursday morning.

"It celebrates all the firefighters both past and present, every elected official, every community member that has really celebrated and supported the Department of Fire Rescue," he said.

Throughout the history of Miami Fire Rescue, there have been leaders in adopting new technology that helps in firefighting, including putting oxygen tanks on their firefighters and being the first in the country to use two-way radios on each of their trucks for better communication.

The proclamation and celebration are great timing because next week applications open up for new recruits to be part of the long-time tradition of serving.

This Saturday's celebration, which will be held at Regatta Park at 3500 Pan American Drive, kicks off at 11 a.m. There will be competitions, displays, bounce houses, and entertainment for the kids.