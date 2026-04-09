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Miami police ask public for help in identifying 6-year-old boy found wandering streets Wednesday night

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

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The city of Miami Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a 6-year-old boy found wandering the streets late Wednesday night.

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Miami police are asking the public for help in identifying a boy found wandering the streets late Wednesday night. Miami Police Department

According to Miami police, the boy was found in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 17th Street in Allapattah around 11 p.m.

Police described the boy as white, and may possible be named "Lucas" or "Legacy."

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call police.

No other information was released.

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