South Florida World Cup kickoff event unites fans, celebrates more than just soccer, but culture surrounding it

The FIFA World Cup is officially underway, and fans in South Florida are already celebrating both the competition and the culture that surrounds it.

Mexico claimed the tournament's first victory, giving its supporters reason to cheer early. On Miami Beach, those celebrations quickly expanded beyond the game itself, as fans from around the world gathered for a kickoff party that highlighted music, community and international pride.

"It feels amazing being a Mexican here in Miami," Geraldo Flores said.

The festivities stretched far beyond the final whistle. Live music, dancing, and national pride transformed the beach into a global showcase.

For Colombian fans, the highlight came with a performance by singer Carlos Vives, whose cumbia rhythms drew a large crowd clad in the country's signature yellow jerseys.

"It's Carlos Vives playing today, so we have to represent Colombia all the way," said Laura Faibisch.

As music filled the air, flags from countries across the globe waved over the crowd, underscoring the tournament's unifying appeal. For many in South Florida, the World Cup is as much about connection as it is about competition.

"It's an event that really unites all the world," said Team USA supporter Barbara Steane. "Everybody is watching, so we always like to participate. And culturally, it's cool living in Miami because you experience so many different cultures," Steane added.

Local leaders say that diversity is exactly what makes Miami an ideal host city. Rodney Barreto, chairman of the World Cup Host Committee, described the city as uniquely positioned to welcome international fans.

"We are a true melting pot, and every country is represented every day here," Barreto said. "This is not going to be a strange place for anybody. Miami is a happening place".

That global appeal is drawing new residents as well. The Sullivan family, who recently moved from Argentina, said they were looking forward to experiencing the World Cup in their new home and cheering on one of the sport's biggest stars.

"We are confident we are going to go many phases," said Alan Sullivan, expressing optimism for Argentina's chances.

With only one match played so far, fans acknowledge that anything can happen in the weeks ahead. But the excitement is already running high.

"I couldn't sleep last night; I was so hyped," Flores said. "But I dreamed we were winning the World Cup this year".

The first World Cup match in South Florida is scheduled for Monday, when fans are expected to fill Miami Stadium.