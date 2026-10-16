Miami Beach police arrest man wanted in Ohio after undercover human trafficking operation at hotel

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Miami Beach after an undercover police operation at a hotel and apartment complex, and authorities say he is wanted in Ohio on aggravated assault charges tied to human trafficking investigations.

Police identified the man as Freddie McClain and said investigators found him at the Tradewinds Apartments and Hotel near Pine Tree Drive. They arrested him on a prostitution charge.

Body camera video shows Miami Beach officers taking McClain into custody.

"What did I do?" McClain can be heard asking officers.

According to Miami Beach police, the investigation began when detectives with the department's Human Trafficking Task Force came across an online prostitution advertisement. Christopher Bess of Miami Beach police said the person in the ad appeared to be a very young girl.

An undercover detective contacted the person and arranged to meet at a location in Miami Beach, Bess said. According to arrest documents, the woman gave directions to a room and quoted a price of $300 to $500 for sexual services.

Once inside, detectives began asking about McClain, the arrest report says. The woman described him as a friend, according to the report. Investigators also noted a photograph of the two together and McClain's contact information in her phone.

Police said they later found McClain in the hotel courtyard and arrested him. They then learned he was wanted in Ohio on aggravated assault charges connected to human trafficking-related investigations in that state. Police have not provided more details about the Ohio case.

Miami Beach police and Idaho State Police are working together on the conditions of McClain's extradition, authorities said.

Bess said the timing of the investigation is significant because the holiday season and major events can bring an increase in human trafficking.

Residents said the arrest surprised them.

"Something like that happening here is rare. Like that never happens," resident Todd Barrett said.

Another resident, Lucas Luke, said he was shocked, noting that the area is home to international and language students.

"I'm glad they caught him quickly," Luke said.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the Tradewinds Apartments and Hotel for comment.