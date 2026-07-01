Miami Beach implements 3 strike system for residents to avoid getting towed for minor parking violations

Residents in Miami Beach will now receive three warnings before their vehicles are towed for minor parking violations under a new "three strikes" policy that launched Wednesday.

The program allows registered drivers to receive text message alerts before a tow truck is called for minor infractions, such as edging into a yellow curb or parking in an incorrect residential zone. While each warning includes a parking citation, the vehicle will not be towed until the fourth offense.

"It's about giving our families the benefit of the doubt," said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez. "Living in Miami Beach is expensive, parking isn't easy, and signs change all the time."

Fernandez estimates that if the policy had been in effect since the start of the year, 62% of resident tows could have been avoided.

For more serious violations, such as parking in a handicap space or in front of a fire hydrant, drivers will receive a 15-minute text warning. If the owner reaches the vehicle before the tow truck arrives, they can move the car to avoid a tow.

The new initiative builds on a text-before-tow program launched last year, which city officials say reduced towing by 85%.

"It's extremely frustrating, you're always scared that you're going to get towed," said resident Sandra Alonso, who noted that the program provides "so much relief."

In addition to the warning system, the city has standardized freight loading zone hours across the city, now set from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., to eliminate confusion.

The expanded program is a 12-month pilot scheduled to run through July 2027. Commissioner Fernandez said he hopes to make the policy permanent.

Miami Beach residents can register for the notification system on the city's official website.