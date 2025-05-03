Multiple people rescued after boat takes on water near Star Island, Miami Beach Police say

Multiple people were rescued after their boat began to take on water near Miami Beach on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Around 5:05 p.m., Miami Beach Police responded to reports of a compromised vessel near 22 Star Island Dr. Upon arrival, Marine Patrol units immediately began rescue efforts, police said.

Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue both confirmed to CBS News Miami that everyone on board was taken off the boat, and are currently being assessed for injuries by the Miami Beach Fire Department.

Officials did not share the total number of people rescued or what led the boat to take on water.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.