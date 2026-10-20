Man accused of burglarizing 2 Miami Beach restaurants arrested after backpack links cases, police say

A 57-year-old man accused of burglarizing two Miami Beach restaurants two weeks apart was arrested Sunday after investigators used surveillance footage and a matching backpack to link him to both break-ins, police said.

Miami Beach police released body camera video Tuesday night that shows the arrest of Kevin Reilly on the beach.

Investigators say Reilly broke into 7TYONE Restaurant & Coffee Bar on Normandy Drive in the early hours of Oct. 16 and took about $500.

"He just took like 26 seconds, just entered, went straight to take the money," said restaurant owner Liliana Arguinzones.

Arguinzones shared surveillance footage with CBS News Miami, along with cellphone video that shows her shattered door and the rock police say Reilly used to get inside.

"I received a call from my neighbor," she said. "And he told me that my door was broken."

Miami Beach police spokesperson Christopher Bess said officers connected the break-in to an Oct. 2 burglary at Big Joe Smash Burgers on Collins Avenue. He said officers saw similarities between the two incidents and identified Reilly from the earlier investigation. Investigators also matched the backpack seen in footage from both burglaries.

At Big Joe Smash Burgers, police say the suspect forcibly removed a lockbox. Surveillance footage from the owner shows a man using tools to remove the cash register. Police said about $1,000 in cash was taken.

Bess said officers found Reilly, who was experiencing homelessness, on the beach early Sunday morning. He said Reilly has an extensive criminal record.

Arguinzones said the break-in has left her uneasy.

"Now I'm feeling unsafe all the time," she said.

Reilly remained in custody Tuesday night at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He was scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday.