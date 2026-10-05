4 men in custody after Miami Beach police seized 70 pounds of drugs and $50,000 in cash, breaking up ring

Police have broken up a sophisticated drug ring in Miami Beach, seizing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and dozens of pounds of narcotics, authorities said.

Officers confiscated $50,000 in cash along with 70 pounds of drugs, including "pink cocaine". Undercover police infiltrated two WhatsApp groups to monitor the operation they call Operation Pink Panther from the inside.

"They noticed the icon was a pink panther," said Officer Chris Bess of the Miami Beach Police Department. "What that told our detectives was that this ring was actually advertising the fact that they sold pink cocaine, which is a dangerous cocaine mixed with other dangerous narcotics".

Other drugs seized included ketamine, LSD, crystal meth, MDMA, and mushrooms.

Police said the dangerous drugs were targeted toward a specific group.

"Our detectives did link this ring to nightclubs and the EDM scene here in Miami Beach," Bess said.

Police made multiple arrests and released body-worn camera video and mug shots of four men taken into custody: Cesar Suppa, 30, Santiago Lujan, 25, Matias Serrano, 29, and Jhon Ramirez, 39.

Miami Beach Police

According to Miami Beach police, Ramirez faces charges related to cocaine and MDMA sales, while Lujan faces charges of trafficking MDMA and controlled substance sales. Suppa faces multiple drug trafficking charges involving cocaine, MDMA, LSD, and cannabis. Serrano was taken into federal custody by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), but it is unknown what charges he is facing federally.

"We were able to dismantle a large drug ring," Bess said. "We are still actively investigating possible other individuals who may be directly connected to this ring, but we have the ringleader".