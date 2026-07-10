Miami Beach man trampled by bulls at Spain's Running of the Bulls says he'll return next year

A Miami Beach man participating in Spain's annual San Fermín festival said he has no plans to stop taking part in the tradition despite suffering a compound ankle fracture during this year's event.

Ander Etxanobe was injured on the fourth day of the week-long festival, which draws thousands of participants to Pamplona to sprint ahead of charging bulls through the city's historic, narrow streets.

Etxanobe, who has participated in the event for nearly a decade, said this year's run resulted in some of the most severe injuries he has experienced.

"You can probably see my bicep area is pretty banged up," Etxanobe said. "That's just part of it."

He said he was diagnosed with a compound fracture in his ankle and traveled more than an hour away for treatment.

"The entire herd, all the bulls, went right over me, plowed through me," Etxanobe said. "Unforgivingly so."

Despite the injuries, Etxanobe said his motivation for participating is rooted in his connection to family heritage rather than adrenaline.

"For me, when I run, I think about my journey with God," he said. "I think about my family, who showed me the ropes and brought me up in the culture."

After nine years of running alongside the bulls, Etxanobe said the setback has not changed his outlook.

"By no means does a broken leg or a broken ankle, in my case, or whatever it is, break my spirit, break my corazón, my heart," he said.

Etxanobe participated in four runs during this year's festival before being injured. He said he is already planning to return to Pamplona next year.