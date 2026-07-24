South Florida man arrested after video shows him forcibly kissing 13-year-old at restaurant, police say

A South Florida man accused of forcibly kissing a 13-year-old girl inside her family's restaurant has been arrested following a weeklong investigation by Miami Beach police.

Newly released body camera footage shows detectives taking 38-year-old Guillermo Mayorga Prado into custody after tracking him to North Miami Beach. He is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct involving a minor.

According to investigators, the incident happened July 9 at a Nicaraguan-Honduran family-owned restaurant on Washington Avenue, where Mayorga Prado was a regular customer.

Guillermo Mayorga Prado Miami-Dade Corrections

Police said the 13-year-old victim was sitting with her brother when the suspect approached them. According to the arrest report, Mayorga Prado allegedly told the girl's brother there were dirty tables outside that needed attention, causing him to step away.

Detectives said Mayorga Prado then took advantage of the opportunity by forcibly grabbing the girl and kissing her on the lips before leaving the restaurant.

"He told the brother that there were some dirty tables so that he could go and tend to those so that he could take advantage of the victim," Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Christopher Bess said. "He kissed her before leaving the establishment."

The girl screamed, prompting relatives to confront the suspect and force him to leave the restaurant, police said. Family members then went to Miami Beach police headquarters, where they filed a report and turned over surveillance video from the restaurant.

The victim later told CBS News Miami off camera that she has been traumatized by the incident.

Suspect taken into custody after weeklong investigation

Detectives spent the next week identifying and locating the suspect before tracking him to North Miami Beach. The newly released body camera footage shows detectives approaching the suspect, asking him to identify himself and then taking him into custody.

"We wanted to identify the subject, locate him and, no matter the time of day, as we see on the body camera footage, we followed him all the way to North Miami Beach to arrest him and hopefully provide some type of justice to this family," Bess said.

The suspect was taken into custody. On Wednesday Mayorga Prado faced judge Mindy Glazer who said there was probable cause for his charges and set a bond of $7,500 dollars.

Mayorga Prado is out on bond, but was instructed to stay away from the minor and the family owned restaurant.

"Our message to the public is very simple whether you're a resident or a visitor we have zero tolerance for anyone taking advantage of a minor in our city," Bess said.