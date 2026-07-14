Doctor charged with manslaughter over a year after woman died during psychedelic retreat in Miami Beach

A doctor accused of administering drugs during a psychedelic treatment ceremony in Miami Beach that resulted in a woman's death is facing a manslaughter charge, more than a year after the incident occurred.

Dr. Samuel Lee, 44, was arrested on a second-degree felony manslaughter charge in connection with the February 10, 2025, death of Tina Sodhi, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS News Miami.

Investigators stated that Sodhi died after participating in a "Heart Protocol" ceremony at a wellness home located on Flamingo Way. Court documents indicate the three-day retreat involved the administration of MDMA and ketamine, described as a treatment to help participants "connect with their higher selves".

Sodhi paid a $2,000 participation fee and signed a waiver acknowledging that her involvement was voluntary and that she understood the potential risks and side effects of the substances used, according to records.

Miami Beach police reported that Sodhi was later found unresponsive inside a rooftop sauna at the home. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was dehydration resulting from a combination of MDMA, ketamine, prolonged heat exposure inside the sauna, and a cleansing regimen performed prior to the ceremony.

Dr. Samuel Lee, 44, is facing a second-degree felony manslaughter charge. Same Here Global

During the investigation, Miami Beach police consulted an independent physician, who concluded that Lee's conduct "reflects an extreme and unjustifiable deviation from accepted safety and clinical practices," court documents state.

On Thursday, Lee's attorney entered a plea of not guilty and requested a jury trial. Prosecutors have asked the judge to prohibit Lee from providing medical treatment while the case is pending.

Lee is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

Representatives for the wellness retreat, identified as Sabia Wellness, issued a statement regarding the tragedy.

"We mourn for the deceased and her family," said Richard Cooper, attorney for Sabia Wellness. "We are grateful for the State Attorney's Office in recognizing that my client was not culpable in this terrible tragedy. My client continues to believe in the healing power of these alternative therapies but stresses that qualifications and strictest safety protocols must be maintained".

CBS News Miami visited the property where the ceremony occurred but did not find the owner present. The father of the property owner told CBS News Miami that his daughter is out of the country. Court documents indicate she also participated in the Heart Protocol ceremony.