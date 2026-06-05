Man shot on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach leading to large investigation, police say

Police in Miami Beach said a man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition early Friday morning after he was shot on Collins Avenue.

According to information provided by Miami Beach police, officers rushed to the 6700 block of Collins Avenue just before 5 a.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center by the Miami Beach Fire Department in critical conditions.

Because of the shooting investigation, Miami Beach police said that northbound traffic on Collins Avenue was shut down at 67th Street and has been diverted west onto Harding Avenue and Indian Creek Drive.

No other information was released and the shooting remains under investigation.