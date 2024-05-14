Miami appeals ruling that voting map is based on race and ethnicity

Miami has appealed ruling that said commissioners drew voting maps based on race and ethnicity

Miami has appealed ruling that said commissioners drew voting maps based on race and ethnicity

MIAMI - The City of Miami is fighting back against a judge's ruling that said commissioners drew a voting map based on race and ethnicity.

In 2022, voting rights activists sued Miami over the new map.

Last month, a judge agreed and invalidated the boundaries of the city's five districts calling the map unconstitutional. CBS News Miami partner The Miami Herald cited comments from the commissioners themselves in which they said the map was drawn to ensure the commission had three Hispanic, one white, and one Black commissioner.

The city was set to approve a new map as part of a settlement with minor changes and a payout of one point six million dollars in legal fees to the voting rights activists but they pushed off the decision for another two weeks. The settlement map would be in effect for next year's local election.

Last week, the city filed a last-minute appeal of the judge's ruling but said a settlement with the voting rights groups is not off the table.

There are potential consequences to delaying a settlement on the new map. For example, taxpayers could be responsible for more legal fees and there could also be a special election.