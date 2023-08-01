City of Miami mounts legal challenge to new court-ordered voting map

MIAMI - The City of Miami is facing a deadline of August 1st to comply with a new voting map, which the city claims is too soon for implementation. The new map will bring changes for some voters, for the upcoming November 2023 elections.

According to the Miami Herald, a federal judge has ruled that the city must adopt this new voting map. The map was drafted by attorneys affiliated with the ACLU and various advocacy groups from Miami. The main reason cited for this change was to ensure a more equitable representation of different racial groups in the city.

Notably, Districts 3 and 4 have experienced substantial modifications compared to the city's current map. The newly proposed map will also preserve the integrity of Coconut Grove and West Grove, which have historically formed a large black voting block, sparking considerable discussion.

Some commissioners believe that this new map will support more liberal voters. However, it's crucial to mention that both the commission and mayoral seats in Miami are non-partisan.

Under this new map, Commissioner Joe Carollo's residence falls outside of his district. He has not yet disclosed his plan for complying with the new district boundaries.