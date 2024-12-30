Thousands to ring in 2025 at Miami's Bayfront Park, largest Hispanic NYE event in U.S.

MIAMI - Preparations are underway at Bayfront Park for the Magic City's marquee 2025 New Year's Eve celebration.

Organizers promise that this year's Miami New Year's Eve event will be bigger than ever.

The celebration will feature headlining performances by platinum-selling recording artists and Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning icons Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval. They will be joined by an impressive roster of artists including Chino y Nacho, Luis Enrique, Gente de Zona, Maribel Guardia and Aymée Nuviola.

The free, family-friendly outdoor show kicks on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and runs through 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The evening will be capped with the "Big Orange," a 35-foot, 2,000-pound LED sculpture, making its 400 climb to the top of the InterContinental Hotel and a spectacular fireworks show at midnight.

Mexican singer Fedro, along with his mariachi band, will welcome the New Year following the confetti drop and fireworks display.

According to the Bayfront Park Management Trust, the leading organization of the event, this celebration is the largest Hispanic New Year's Eve event in the United States and the second most important in the country, surpassed only by Times Square. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend.

"This event reflects the artistic quality and level of excellence our city deserves, a city admired worldwide," according to a statement from Commissioner Joe Carollo, who serves as Chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust.

Carollo emphasized that it would be "an unforgettable night, offering entertainment for all ages and a break from everyday concerns."

VIP tickets are available for a more elevated experience. The VIP program offers exclusive amenities, including gourmet food stations, custom cocktails and a champagne toast at midnight, all from a prime viewing area.

