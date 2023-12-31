Watch Live: Miami to ring in 2024 with Big Orange, fireworks and music

MIAMI -- Thousands of people were expected to descend on Bayfront Park in Miami Sunday night to welcome in a new year albeit with weather that's cooler than many in South Florida are used to.

Nearly three dozen musical artists were set to perform during the countdown to 2024 at the city park, located at 301 Biscayne Blvd., including Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Albita, Álvaro Tadeo, Amaury Gutiérrez, Andrea Pousa and Aymée Nuviola.

Big Orange on the side of the Hotel InterContinental. CBS 4

A fireworks show is slated to begin at midnight and last for at least 20 minutes, and festival goers at the park will witness the return of "Big Orange," the 35-foot, 2,000-pound LED sculpture that will levitate to the top of the InterContinental Hotel as the old year gives way to the new.

In Miami Beach, the Fontainebleau -- known for grand New Year's Eve celebrations -- will welcome hip hop star Cardi B and DJ/producer Gryffin.

The duo are set to include a virtual ball drop and countdown to usher in 2024.

For other ways that South Floridians will spend on 12/31/23 as they welcome Jan. 1, 2024, go here.