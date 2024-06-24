Metal detectors installed at 2 Broward schools

Walk through metal detectors now being used at two Broward summer school sites

MIAMI - There is now an extra layer of protection for students at Broward County Public Schools. Metal detectors have been installed at two high schools giving students, staff and parents a sense of relief.

"I think it's great just great," said Julie McKenzie a mom.

On the first day of summer school students at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines were greeted with a new device.

"We're looking forward to this implementation and implementing an additional layer of security to keep our campuses safe and keep our students and staff safe for this upcoming school year," said Howard Hepburn BCPS Superintendent.

As part of the district's ongoing effort to ensure safety and security measures in schools, the Broward County School Board approved the use of walk-through metal detectors on high school campuses and on Monday they were put into use at 2 high schools.

"Currently we're looking for weapons, specifically weapons be at a firearm knife and those types of things currently, the system is calibrated for looking for weapons," said Hepburn.

Parents CBS News Miami spoke to say it gives them a sense of relief.

"It's a good idea. Yes, to protect the kids. Protect the environment, it's great," said McKenzie.

"I think it's a great thing although people may think it's an invasion of privacy. I think it's a great thing for the safety of the children of the students implementing it will reduce the probability of someone bringing an illegal weapon to the school," said Freddy Antoine's dad.

That is the goal of the school board who voted 9 to 0 to have metal detectors at every high school in Broward County but say they can't do it alone.

"Also, we need the help of our parents just to remind our students what they should bring to school on a day-to-day basis, to support their learning, and leave all the other things at home," said Hepburn.

"You think about past events, and it goes through your mind you think about it the world is different it's changing and things that happen now didn't happen 30 years ago or as frequent that it's happening now," said Antoine.

The other metal detector is at JP Taravella High School.

They want to make sure that everything is running smoothly before they take it full-fledged at every Broward High School for the beginning of the new school year.