Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $640 million

TALLAHASSEE - We've got some good news and bad news about Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated jackpot of $565 million.

First the bad news - you didn't win. Now the good news, neither did anyone else.

The numbers from the Tuesday drawing were 59, 61, 9, 36, 13, and a Mega Ball of 11.

In Florida, one ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Millions ball number to win a million dollars.

Since no one hit it big, the jackpot has rolled over and now stands at a whopping $640 million. If there is a winner, they can choose to take it in 30 annual installments or in a one time, lump sum payment of $328.3 million.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

Since Mega Millions began in May 2002, there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more, including three that exceeded $1 billion.

But know, the odds of winning the top prize are not in your favor - only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

If you plan to play in hopes of winning the Friday drawing, tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10 p.m.

Craig Krisner, a financial adviser from Kirsner Wealth Management, has this guidance if someone does claim the huge jackpot.

"My advice is to take the lump sum money, pay the taxes, and walk away with what you can get and invest it," he said. "That's money you have in your hands."



You can watch the Mega Millions drawing on CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station, or by clicking here.