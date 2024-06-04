Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $527 million for Friday's drawing

MIAMI - As the summer continues to heat up, so does the Mega Millions jackpot.

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, the jackpot for Friday's drawing climbed to an estimated $527 million.

If won at that level, it would be the 13th largest prize in the history of the game.

If there is a sole winner, they have a choice between an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments, or a one-time lump sum payment. Most winners choose a cash payout. Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $261.9 million before taxes.

Only two Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year. It was last won at $552 million in Illinois on June 4. Before that, there was a winner on March 26 in New Jersey for a whopping $1.128 billion prize.

The two wins are a marked contrast to 2023. By this time last year, the jackpot had already been hit eight times, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.



