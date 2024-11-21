Meet Shane Hinton, CBS News Miami's new NEXT Weather meteorologist

MIAMI — While I wasn't born or raised in South Florida, the area still holds a special place in my heart.

I had the honor of attending the University of Miami (Go 'Canes!) for both my undergraduate and graduate studies, which only furthered my passion for tropical weather.

During my time in college, I had the opportunity to learn from multiple meteorologists within the region before beginning my broadcast career, including former CBS News Miami meteorologist Craig Setzer.

Over the past seven years, I've had the opportunity to cover historic floods, heat waves, and even ice storms. I'm excited to return to South Florida, where much of my passion for weather was able to grow.

Why CBS News Miami? After speaking to management about the opportunity at WFOR, I knew I was interested; however, it wasn't until I was able to speak with other members of the CBS News Miami team that I was able to learn this wasn't just a workplace, but a family.

I find it endearing to hear from multiple people how they feel everyone has each other's back and will do their best to help one another out. I'm proud to be joining this family and can't wait to see how much we're able to grow together.