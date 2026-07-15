Miami-Dade man accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of Apple products from FedEx cargo truck

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the theft of more than $30,000 worth of Apple products from a FedEx shipment in Miami-Dade County.

Yasmany Aguiar-Gonzalez was taken into custody on Wednesday and faces cargo theft charges, according to the Medley Police Department.

Investigators allege Aguiar-Gonzalez worked with fellow FedEx employee Michael Turro-Cabrera to steal the merchandise on Nov. 28 and 29, 2025. Turro-Cabrera was arrested on June 23.

The investigation began after Apple reported a $31,165.48 inventory discrepancy to FedEx. Detectives used GPS data, cellphone records, and surveillance video to trace the missing products.

Authorities say the investigation revealed communication between Aguiar-Gonzalez and Turro-Cabrera around the time of the thefts.

"Phone records did show that at the time they met, Aguiar-Gonzalez and the FedEx driver made a phone call," Medley Police spokesperson Andres Oviedo said.

According to police, surveillance evidence captured a FedEx truck meeting a Dodge pickup truck in an alleyway near Dixie Highway in Pinecrest. Investigators allege the stolen goods were transferred directly between the vehicles.

"They did what they call a back-to-back where the FedEx truck was parked, and the Dodge pickup backed up, and they transferred the products between, back to back," Oviedo said.

Aguiar-Gonzalez was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is expected to appear before a judge for a bond hearing on Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing.