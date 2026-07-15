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Miami-Dade man accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of Apple products from FedEx cargo truck

By
Abby Dodge
Abby Dodge
Reporter, CBS News Miami
Abby Dodge has been reporting for the CBS Miami team since September 2025.
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Abby Dodge

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Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the theft of more than $30,000 worth of Apple products from a FedEx shipment in Miami-Dade County.

Yasmany Aguiar-Gonzalez was taken into custody on Wednesday and faces cargo theft charges, according to the Medley Police Department.

Investigators allege Aguiar-Gonzalez worked with fellow FedEx employee Michael Turro-Cabrera to steal the merchandise on Nov. 28 and 29, 2025. Turro-Cabrera was arrested on June 23.

The investigation began after Apple reported a $31,165.48 inventory discrepancy to FedEx. Detectives used GPS data, cellphone records, and surveillance video to trace the missing products.

Authorities say the investigation revealed communication between Aguiar-Gonzalez and Turro-Cabrera around the time of the thefts.

"Phone records did show that at the time they met, Aguiar-Gonzalez and the FedEx driver made a phone call," Medley Police spokesperson Andres Oviedo said.

According to police, surveillance evidence captured a FedEx truck meeting a Dodge pickup truck in an alleyway near Dixie Highway in Pinecrest. Investigators allege the stolen goods were transferred directly between the vehicles.

"They did what they call a back-to-back where the FedEx truck was parked, and the Dodge pickup backed up, and they transferred the products between, back to back," Oviedo said.

Aguiar-Gonzalez was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is expected to appear before a judge for a bond hearing on Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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