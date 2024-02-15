MDPD: Mom facing charges after toddlers found unresponsive inside van, suicide attempt

MIAMI - The mother of two toddlers who were found unresponsive in a silver van in the early morning of February 2 is now facing charges.

The children, both 3 years of age, were found in the early hours on the northbound Interstate 95 ramp to the Turnpike Extension at the Golden Glades interchange.

Police are investigating the deaths of two fraternal twins found dead in an SUV on I-95. Courtesy family friend

Their mother identified as Shirlene Alcime, 42, was rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where she remains listed in critical condition.

Miami-Dade police investigators said Alcime tried to commit suicide when responding officers arrived at the scene by jumping over the expressway wall and falling from a considerable height and landing on the railroad tracks.

Alcime has been charged with child neglect with great bodily harm, but may be facing upgraded charges pending a toxicology report from the Medical Examiner that will determine the children's cause of death.

Police said the mother admitted to planning to kill her two children and herself for about two months. Detectives say she told them she made the decision, "Due to her current financial status...

and multiple debts that she owes."

Alcime's husband said he was reeling from the news.

"I don't know what happened," said Milson Cadet, who identified the children as 3-year-old twins Milendhere Gabriel Napoleon Cadet and Milenjhit Gabriella Napoleon Cadet. "I went to work at 5 a.m. Thursday and then I came back home. I didn't see my wife at home (or) the kids. We have an office. I checked at the office. Around (midnight) I didn't see her at the office. I started calling her on the phone. She never picked up."