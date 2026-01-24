Rep. Maxwell Frost says he was assaulted at Sundance Film Festival

Rep. Maxwell Frost said Saturday that he was assaulted at the Sundance Film Festival, linking to a news article describing a hate crime at a party for the film festival.

"Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face," Frost, a Florida Democrat, posted on social media. "He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay."

In a statement, the Park City Police Department alleged a named Christian Young "unlawfully entered a private party after previously being turned away for not having an invitation," and assaulted Frost and an unnamed female attendee in the venue. The police said Young was arrested and booked into jail on charges of simple assault and aggravated burglary.

Frost, a Florida Democrat, linked to a Variety story about the alleged incident, which said a party crasher allegedly "punched a person of color in the face" after telling people in the restroom that he is proud to be "white."

Security then intervened and detained the man, according to Variety.

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries posted on social media on Saturday that he was "horrified by the attack" and he was "appalled that this terrifying assault took place."

"The perpetrator must be aggressively prosecuted," Jeffries wrote. "Hate and political violence has no place in our country, and the entire House Democratic Caucus family stands with Maxwell."

The Sundance Film Festival, which began on Jan. 22 and runs through Feb. 1, is being held in Park City, Utah, for the final time, with next year's festival set to be held in Boulder, Colorado.

The film festival said in a statement: "We strongly condemn last night's assault and abhor any form of violence, harassment, and hate speech. While the incident occurred at a non-Festival-affiliated event, such behavior is intolerable and against our values of upholding a welcoming and inspiring environment for all our attendees."