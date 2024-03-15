Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC

MIAMI — Following a 2-0 win against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Miami FC continues their season at home facing last season's Western Conference title champs: Sacramento Republic FC.

Miami's last game in the 2023 regular season was against Sacramento, and they missed out on the playoffs by one point in the first-ever matchup between the two teams, with the final score 1-0.

Miami FC

The young team of newcomers surprised most when they took the win at their home opener. With the lower possession of the game, Miami was still able to secure two goals and came out on top.

In the 16th minute, South Florida's own Andrew Booth scored from outside the box in his Miami FC debut.

In the second half, a foul on David Mejia resulted in a penalty being awarded to the home team. Manuel Botta scored the penalty, making for his first USL Championship goal.

Starting off the season strong, team captain Nicolas Cardona was awarded a spot on the first USL Championship Season Team of the Week. He had six tackles, 62.5% completions and 13 duels won.

Sacramento Republic FC

Sacramento started off their 2024 season with a 2-2 draw to Orange County SC at home, with the brace scored by Trevor Amann in his debut with the club.

Sacramento led the game with 54% possession, when Amann scored a header in the 28th minute. He came back in the second half and scored one from inside the box after an assist from Nick Ross in the 77th minute. Russell Cicerone — another player to watch out for — scored the winning goal for Sacramento's game against Miami in 2023, ending their season.

Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. at FIU Stadium in Miami. Due to the Miami-Dade Youth Fair's opening week, parking will take place in the South Stadium lot for only this match. For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

If you're unable to make the game in person, you can watch the game on TV33, the CBS Miami App and Pluto TV for local viewing, along with ESPN+ and YouTube for international viewing.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.