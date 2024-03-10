Miami FC opens 2024 season with 2-0 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Miami FC started the 2024 USL Championship season with an enormous victory after goals by Andrew Booth and Manuel Botta in Miami on Saturday night. Bennyimage

MIAMI — Miami FC started the 2024 USL Championship season with an enormous victory after goals by Andrew Booth and Manuel Botta in Miami on Saturday night. The 2-0 victory also gave Antonio Nocerino his first win in his first-ever match as a head coach in the USL Championship.

"I am very happy for the players because tonight was an incredible performance," he said. "I like the mentality, the physicality, the personality, because for me, it's important."

"This today — playing against a good team, with the good players, the good quality — so I'm very happy for my players," Nocerino continued. "My players tonight played very well. I am happy for the players because players — this is your moment. If my players are happy, I'm happy."

The hosts did not have an easy start to the match as Colorado Springs put pressure on them early and often. Miami was showcasing an almost entirely new starting XI with a refreshed roster, and it showed early on as the new group took time to develop a rhythm in the match.

That pressure resulted in a near goal for the Switchbacks in the 8th minute as Jairo Henriquez rocked a shot off the post.

The pressure continued in the 11th minute with a chance at the near post for Duke Lacroix, but Miami Goalkeeper Daniel Gagliardi was up to the challenge with a great save.

Miami finally got its first chance and began to develop some possession in the 14th minute and almost connected as Mattia Gagliardi found a good run up the left side and put in an excellent cross that just missed the oncoming Frank Lopez to keep things scoreless.

Colorado Springs created another chance with a tremendous volley by Jairo Henriquez in the 15th minute, but the shot streamed wide of Gagliaridi's net.

Miami finally began to create more possession just a minute later and it paid off in a big way in the 16th minute. Gagliardi and Allen Gavilanes started working their skill into the match and strung together a beautiful combo on the left side. Gagliardi put the cross in that cleared right to the waiting foot of Andrew Booth who unloaded a rocket into the back of the net in the 16th minute.

"I thought we had a really good performance; it was a really good team performance. I thought we defended really well, and we took our chances when they came," Booth said. "Like I said before, the most important thing is getting the three points, and we did that."

But Colorado Springs would not go away easily, and after more possession from the visiting side, Maalique Foster raced in to fire off another shot but this time it again hit the post in the 23rd minute.

The remainder of the first half saw both sides trade possession back and forth with Miami going into halftime up 1-0.

In the second half, Nocerino's side started to find their rhythm and force their will on the visiting Switchbacks. More great combo play from Allen Gavilanes sprung Ben Mines through who rocketed a shot from the right side in the 54th minute that just missed the far post.

Miami would continue its aggressive style even further when substitutes Luisinho and David Mejia entered the match. The Brazilian Luisinho immediately showcased his incredible skill as soon as he came in at the 60th minute, taking a long cross with one touch and placing a perfect cross to the oncoming Booth who just missed the back post on a header leaving the score at 1-0.

Miami FC thought that it had found its second goal of the match in the 72nd minute as Gavilanes was sent through off a great diagonal pass by Manuel Botta. Gavilanes raced to try and chip the goalkeeper and succeeded but the ball was cleared just off the line by the Colorado Springs defender.

Miami finally found its second goal in the 85th minute as David Mejia took a great ball on the right side from Luisinho. Mejia made a quick turn in the box with the ball forcing a tackle by the Colorado Springs defender resulting in a penalty kick. Manual Botta stepped up to the spot a sent a hard shot to the left corner of the net which sent the crowd on its feet at FIU Stadium knowing victory was at hand.

"I think it went really well, what could I except better. 2-0 victory on the opener and we got to thank our fans for coming here," Botta said. "We have to keep going through the season. We have to win again, so we can get to six points, two victories in a row. We have to keep going and working every day."

Miami, though was not satisfied and continued pressing in the 92nd minute with David Mejia almost adding a third for Miami. He calmly took a cross from Jordan Ayimbila and placed a hard shot that rocked off the far post. Minutes later the official blew the whistle and Miami was partying with a 2-0 victory to start the season 1-0.

Miami is back next weekend at FIU Stadium with a huge test, as it hosts Sacramento Republic FC on March 16th at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at www.MiamiFC.com.

