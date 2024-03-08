Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

MIAMI — Miami FC is set to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in their 2024 season home opener on Saturday.

The last time the two clubs faced each other, the Switchbacks took the 2-0 win on home soil. After a demanding preseason, Miami will be looking to come back and win at home to start the season off strong.

Miami finished last season ninth overall in the USL Championship Eastern Conference with an 11-8-15 record. The team will be coming in with 18 new signings and Italian legend Antonio Nocerino as head coach. Miami will also be looking to showcase their new talent, as well as the returners from last season: Gabriel Cabral, Ben Mines and Ben Ofeimu on their home turf. In their last three season openers, Miami won two and tied one of those games.

Meanwhile, the Switchbacks finished off their last season in the Western Conference Quarterfinals against El Paso Locomotive FC. With assistant coach James Chambers promoted to head coach, Colorado will be looking to improve last's 16-5-13 record and move up in ranks. The return of top scorers Jairo Henriquez and Juan Tejada -- both with six goals -- will be key for the away team to ensure success. And, the Switchbacks finished fifth in the 2023 USLC season.

Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. at FIU Stadium in Miami. For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

If you're unable to make the game in person, you can watch the game on TV33, the CBS Miami App and Pluto TV for local viewing, along with ESPN+ and YouTube for international viewing.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.