Miami FC's new coach Antonio Nocerino wants to instill winning mentality

MIAMI - New Miami FC soccer coach Antonio Nocerino has a desire to win in Miami. He brings plenty of international soccer experience to his young team. He speaks to his team in 3 languages to get his message across.

"So welcome to Miami. Does it feel like Italy?"

"Yes."

CBS News Miami's Trish Christakis caught up with the new head coach from Miami FC soccer Antonio Nocerino at one of his favorite places to eat in South Beach.

"Miami is a nice city, is the same to my city because I was born in Naples, the beach the sea."

If you know soccer you know his name even while we were chatting some young star-eyed fans recognized him and came over to say hello.

"When I was younger I started to industry."

"When I was younger I started in the street. My first coach is my dad, I started for joke."

He credits a lot of his work ethic to his parents not only to pursue soccer, but giving him the mental toughness to get out of what he called a hard upbringing in Naples.

"For me, it's amazing. I love the pressure. I love the stress because everything without patient stress is nothing.

During his playing days, he made over 350 appearances since 2003 for global clubs including the 36-time Italian Seria A champion Juventus, AC Milan and Orlando City in the MLS.

"14 years old Juventus called me to play for Juventus Academy and I went there alone without family."

Coming from humble beginnings, coach Nocerino always had a passion and a drive to succeed.

"When I lose I don't eat I don't sleep because I am crazy…I know, I have an obsession with this sport."

He wants to establish a winning mentality with his team here in Miami…

He'll coach in three languages. Italian, Spanish and English.

"What has it been like instilling that mentality into your players here in Miami?"

"I'm very honest with the players. I don't play to participate, I play for compete and this our mentality, you work for what? Participate. The city? A trophy, of course."

Miami FC Midfielder Andrew Booth says, "He's really hard on us. But we know it's because like he wants us to do well and he wants to see the team come together in a good way.

Miami FC Goalie Daniel Gagliardi says, "He sees the game so different than most the people here in the US and that soccer IQ is something we can all learn from."

As far as Miami FC - and how's he's molding these players for game one?

"It's a secret!"

"It's a secret?!"

"Yeah when you watch the game you understand but every game is different but we don't change the identity and principle I change the strategy because you play against a different team but the principle and indemnity doesn't change."

An expected answer from a competitive coach...something Miami FC fans are eager to witness come game day.