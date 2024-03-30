Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Charleston Battery

MIAMI — After a 2-2 draw at Orange County, Miami FC returns home to face Eastern Conference opponent Charleston Battery in their first matchup of the season.

In the last match between the two, Miami took the win on Charleston's home turf, leaving South Carolina 2-1. Miami is unbeaten against Charleston is past matches.

Miami FC

Miami will be looking to uphold momentum and improve on last weekend's draw against Orange County. A key player to watch out for is Miami's Allen Gavilanes, who scored a pair of goals at Orange County.

Gavilanes scored his first-ever USL Championship goal and first goal for Miami FC in the 12th minute of the match, find the back of the net from the edge of the box off a ball from Frank Lopez.

Gavilanes found the back of the net once more in stoppage time, where the midfielder scored with an assist from Rocco Genzano from far outside the box.

Miami's efforts were matched by the home team, and both left Championship Soccer Stadium with one point.

Charleston Battery

The Battery had an eventful matchup at home, winning to New Mexico United 4-0. Charleston's record for the season is 1-2-0, making their first win of 2024.

Charleston's Nick Markanich scored the first goal in the first half, giving the home team the early lead. The Battery came back even stronger in the second, with three goals from Arturo Rodriguez, Aaron Molloy and Jackson Conway.

Another Charleston player to watch out for is former Miami defender Mark Segbers — this will be his first time back at FIU Stadium in his new colors.

Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. at FIU Stadium in Miami. For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

If you're unable to make the game in person, you can watch the game on TV33 for local viewing, along with ESPN+ and YouTube for international viewing.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.