Miami FC returns home with 1 point following draw at Orange County SC

IRVINE, Calif. — Miami FC faced Orange County SC for its first road game of the season on the West Coast, ending in a 2-2 draw with a brace from Miami's Allen Gavilanes.

At the start of the match, an early booking for Miami FC defender Alejandro Mitrano resulted in a free kick for Orange County. Taken by Andrew Fox in the 9th minute, the ball bounced twice and left the score null.

In the 12th minute, Gavilanes scored his first-ever USL Championship goal and first goal for Miami FC, finding the back of the net from the edge of the box off a ball from Frank Lopez.

A few minutes later, Lopez had shot at goal in the 18th minute but missed narrowly with the ball going to the far side of the post.

Miami had remained in the lead until the 32nd minute when Orange County's USL Academy product Ashton Miles scored a header off a corner taken by Brian Iloski, equalizing the match.

Miami gained back the lead in stoppage time with a second goal from Gavilanes. An assist from Rocco Genzano allowed the midfielder to score from far outside the box, putting them back on top and giving Gavilances a brace.

Going into halftime, Orange County had the majority of the ball possession, yet was not able to equalize the game once more.

In the 56th minute, Miami had a chance at a third goal with a ball from captain Nicolas Cardona, yet was stopped short with a goal-line clearance from Fox.

Miami's former forward Christian Sorto almost scored a header in the 63rd minute but was saved by Daniel Gagliardi. However, Thomas Amang was able to get behind Gagliardi and equalize the score for the home team off another corner kick just a few minutes later.

Both teams attempted to score their third to come out on top, yet came up short. Miami FC returns to South Florida with one point and Orange County finishes its home opener in a draw.

