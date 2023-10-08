Miami FC stuns Charleston in late game comeback

MIAMI -- In a showdown carrying playoff ramifications, Miami FC on Saturday defeated Charleston Battery, one of the league's top teams, during a road game.

Now on a four-match win streak and entering the final match of the regular season, Miami FC's stunning 1-2 victory stands out as one of the most significant moments of the season.

Miami entered the match needing three points to improve their playoff chances, but had a notable task at hand facing Charleston on their home turf.

Charleston came out looking dangerous and drew first blood in the 7th minute, casting a shadow of doubt on the Miami side.

Now at an early disadvantage, the mission for Miami became clear. Only a win would suffice to secure a spot in the postseason, and everyone would have to dig deep. The pressure was enormous, but Miami stood tall.

The first half unfolded as a nail-biting spectacle, with Miami pushing in search of an equalizer. Determination coursed through the side as they fought tirelessly, knowing that their season could hang in the balance. Midfield battles were aggressive, and the defense remained composed, determined not to concede again. The first half ended with both sides looking equal, but Charleston with a 1-0 lead.

The second half began with Miami looking sharper, pressuring Charleston all over the field. Miami's big moment came in the 56th minute. Miami was awarded a game-changing penalty when Telfer was brought down in the box.

Joaquín Rivas stepped up to the spot and showed nerves of steel as he fired his shot past Charleston's goalkeeper to level the score. The momentum shifted immediately, and Miami's belief was reignited.

With time ticking away, the intensity soared to new heights. Every play became pivotal as the final whistle approached. Pushing for a game winner, the dramatic finale arrived in the 80th minute for Miami when Michael Salazar seized a moment of vulnerability in Charleston's backline. Losing his man, he delivered the game-winner in hero fashion. The relief and joy were visible on the Miami side as they tightened their defense and saw out the final whistle.

This monumental win helps Miami maintain their league standing, positioning them on track to qualify for the playoffs. However, their journey is far from complete, and the team is aware that their destiny could be decided by their final regular-season match. With one more opportunity left to secure valuable points against Sacramento, Miami is poised to make a late-season run when it matters most.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.