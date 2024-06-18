Match Preview: Miami FC at FC Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Miami FC heads to Oklahoma following its bye week to face FC Tulsa in a midweek match.

The last game between the two teams last season ended with Tulsa winning at home.

Miami FC

Miami will be looking to return this Wednesday and secure a necessary three points in this match at Tulsa before returning home on Saturday to face Loudoun United FC. This will be Miami's only match against Tulsa this season following the conference realignments, moving Tulsa over to the Western Conference of the USL Championship.

Frank Lopez has scored two goals in two matches for Miami. In the first half of Miami's road game against Las Vegas Lights FC, Lopez put the team ahead by scoring off a ball from Michael Lawrence.

25' | VAMOSSSS @lopez_frank16



Frank scores his second of the season putting us on the board#LVvMIA | 0-1 pic.twitter.com/MRzzrjMbI0 — Miami FC (@TheMiamiFC) June 9, 2024

While the away team could not capitalize on their lead against Vegas, Miami will be working to win this Wednesday's matchup before continuing again at home this weekend.

FC Tulsa

Tulsa, which currently has a 3-4-5 record, has accumulated 13 points thus far this season. The Oklahoma team is sitting 11th on the USL Championship's Western Conference table. Tulsa also had a bye week prior to this Wednesday's match following its win over San Antonio FC.

Stefan Stojanovic will be a key player to look out for this match as the team's top scorer this season, alongside Diogo Pacheco, who scored a brace for Tulsa in their last match against San Antonio.

FC Tulsa will be looking to secure their fourth win of the season this Wednesday as they take on Miami FC at home.

How to watch

Kickoff is at 10:30 p.m. EST and you can watch it on TV33 for local viewing, along with ESPN+ for national viewing and YouTube for international viewing.

For tickets to the future games, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.