Miami FC falls to Tulsa during midweek road game

MIAMI -- Miami FC went on the road to face off against FC Tulsa in a match that ended with a 1-0 victory in favor of the home team.

The game took place at ONEOK Field, and despite their valiant road efforts, Miami FC struggled to find their rhythm against a disciplined Tulsa side.

Miami FC vs Tulsa Special

The match kicked off with both teams showing great energy and attacking prowess. Miami started on the front foot, controlling possession in the early stages and attempting to create opportunities in the final third. However, the well-organized defense of Tulsa proved to be a tough obstacle for Miami FC's attacking line.

As the first half progressed, the home team adjusted to the game and started to pose a threat on the counter-attack.

Tulsa displayed excellent teamwork and tactical discipline, making it difficult for Miami to break through their defensive lines. The midfield worked relentlessly to disrupt Miami's passing flow, and their backline was alert to close down any space created. Both teams entered the tunnel goalless despite creating solid chances.

The second half saw both teams come out eager to get on the scoreboard first. Miami FC increased their attacking intent and created a few promising chances. Finding success and space to attack out wide, Miami seemed on the edge of scoring. However, the Tulsa defense remained compact, snuffing out any Miami opportunities.

It was in the 71st minute when Tulsa broke the deadlock. Following a counterattack, Tulsa's forward was left unguarded on the edge of the box. Due to the Miami defenders arriving late, Tulsa's forward was able to calmly pick out a spot in the top corner and slot it past Zendejas, giving Tulsa a late 1-0 lead. After finally breaking the stalemate, the goal electrified the crowd and injected new life into the home team.

Despite their best efforts, Miami FC couldn't claw back into the game.

The home team remained sturdy at the back, handling Miami's attacking endeavors. Tulsa displayed excellent game management, maintaining possession and denying Miami FC any legitimate chance of a comeback.

The match ended 1-0 in favor of FC Tulsa, who showcased a disciplined and cohesive performance throughout the game. Their defensive resilience and key finishing proved to be the difference.

"I thought it was a pretty decent road performance, said Miami FC Head Coach Lewis Neal after the match. "I think other than the goal they scored, they didn't have a shot on goal. In regards to our defending shape, we looked fairly comfortable and compact."

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.