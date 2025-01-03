Davie woman says her dog saved her from mobile home fire

DAVIE - A massive fire ripped through a Davie mobile home early Friday morning.

The home is located at SW 8 Street and 130 Avenue, just off I-595 and west of Flamingo Road.

As flames engulfed the home, thick black smoke billowed into the sky.

A woman who lives in the home said her dog saved her life.

"The dog woke me up first and then I heard this crackling sound and I couldn't figure out exactly what it was. It sounded like somebody crackling paper. And then, all of a sudden, I smelled the smoke. I walked into the kitchen and it was on fire and then I yelled 'fire' for Reggie (her adult son) and he came out of the bathroom and we got out," said Beverly Murphy.

Murphy's three dogs died in the fire.

What started the fire is under investigation.