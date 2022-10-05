Poll: Gov. DeSantis holds double digit lead over challenger Crist

MIAMI - As the days count down to the November general election, a new poll shows Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis has opened an 11-point lead over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in the Florida governor's race.

Statewide, DeSantis has the support of 52 percent of likely voters, while 41 percent back Crist, according to a Mason-Dixon poll conducted September 26 through September 28. It involved 800 registered voters who all indicated they are likely to vote in the election.

One percent of those surveyed were split between two other candidates and six percent said they were undecided.

With the exception of traditionally Democratic southeast Florida, Desantis led throughout the state. He has strong levels of support among men (60 percent), white voters (62 percent), those aged 50+ (56 percent) and

Republicans (92 percent).

The governor also holds a noteworthy 52 percent - 39 percent advantage over Crist among unaffiliated voters.

Crist has strong support among women (48 percent), Black voters ( 87 percent), Hispanic voters (50 percent), and Democrats (84 percent).

DeSantis's job performance rating remains positive, with 55 percent approving of it and 42 percent disapproving.

"This is a slight improvement since earlier in the year. It will be important to see if he can maintain or improve it in the coming weeks, as his leadership will be tested by state attempts to repair and recover from the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ian," Brad Coker, director of Mason-Dixon, wrote in his report on the poll.

DeSantis and Crist will meet on October 12th in Fort Pierce for their only debate before the election.