Heriberto Hernandez's bases-loaded single breaks a tie and lifts the Miami Marlins past the Cincinnati Reds 8-4

Jakob Marsee and Joe Mack homered and the Miami Marlins rallied with a four-run eighth inning to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-4 on Saturday night.

The Marlins improved to 53-13 when scoring four or more runs. They had scored three or fewer runs in 10 of their previous 16 games.

The Marlins trailed 4-3 in the eighth.

Graham Pauley's sacrifice fly tied it. Heriberto Hernandez singled with the bases loaded off Sam Moll, driving in two runs to put the Marlins ahead 6-4. Griffin Conine made it 7-4 with an RBI single.

Pauley drove in the Marlins' eighth run with an RBI double in the ninth.

Four Marlins relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Tyler Zuber (2-1) got the win. TJ Antone (2-1) took the loss for Cincinnati.

Marsee homered on Brady Singer's first offering in the third to put the Marlins ahead 1-0. It was his first homer since July 30 and seventh of the season.

A dropped fly ball by Marlins right fielder Esteury Ruiz sparked a Reds' rally in the third. Sal Stewart's two-run single put the Reds ahead 2-1 giving him 91 RBIs on the season.

Mack homered on Singer's first pitch with one out in the fourth to tie it at 2. It was Mack's 12th homer of the season. It was the 24th homer allowed by Singer this season, a career high.

Singer allowed three earned runs on eight hits in six innings.

The Reds hit back-to-back homers off Ryan Gusto to regain the lead in the fifth. Ke'Bryan Hayes hit his fifth and McLain his 11th to put Cincinnati ahead 4-3.

Gusto allowed four runs — two earned — on six hits in 4 2/3 innings with no walks and six strikeouts. The two homers he allowed tied a season-high.

Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (6-9, 3.39) was set to face Reds LHP Nick Lodolo on Sunday in the series finale.

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